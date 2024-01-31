Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away; CM Shinde expresses condolences

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away in Maharashtra's Sangli district in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness, sources said.

He was 74.

Babar breathed his last at a private hospital in Sangli, the sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief at the demise Babar and said he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

Babar was the MLA from Khanapur-Atpadi in Sangli district.

In a condolence message on X, Shinde said Babar's work in the Khanapur-Atpadi constituency cannot be forgotten as he worked towards the Tembhu (lift irrigation) scheme, farmers' issues and several other developmental works.

His cremation will take place with full state honours, the CM said.

After a revolt in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Babar decided to go with CM Shinde and was part of the group of legislators that had gone to Guwahati following the rebellion.

Babar, a four-term MLA, won the election in 2019 on the Shiv Sena's ticket. PTI PR COR SPK GK