Shiv Sena MLA dares Bhujbal to resign from NCP over cabinet exclusion

Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Wednesday dared his political rival and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal to resign from NCP over his exclusion from the new Maharashtra cabinet.

Bhujbal has directed his discontent towards NCP chief Ajit Pawar in his not-so-veiled criticism.

"I pity Chhagan Bhujbal. He lacks the courage to leave NCP. Why doesn't he resign if he considers himself a fighter?" Kande asked while speaking to a news channel.

He said Bhujbal is not the sole representative of the OBC community. "Not giving him a ministerial post doesn't mean OBCs are not considered," the Nandgaon MLA added.

In the recent assembly elections, Kande defeated Bhujbal's nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal from the Nandgaon assembly constituency. PTI COR NSK