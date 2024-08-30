Shiv Sena MLA heard abusing RTO official in viral audio clip

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 30 (PTI) An audio clip where MLA Santosh Bangar, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, is purportedly heard abusing a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official over phone went viral on Friday.

Bangar, who represents Kalamnuri constituency in Hingoli district, was apparently taking the official to task for stopping a farmer's vehicle at Pusad.

"Do not stop vehicles of poor people. You stop poor people's vehicles but not those which run regularly (in violation of rules). I need not be taught the RTO business. The vehicle should be released. It will not take me long to reach Pusad," the MLA is heard saying in abusive language.

Bangar could not be contacted for comment. PTI AW KRK