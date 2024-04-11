Shiv Sena MLA's car collides with woman lawyer's vehicle on highway; 2 injured

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A car belonging to Ashish Jaiswal, the Shiv Sena MLA from Ramtek in Maharashtra, crashed into a car belonging to a woman lawyer on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district on Wednesday, leaving her and her driver seriously injured, police said.

Jaiswal was not in the car at the time of the accident, which took place near Kerdi bus stand at around 11.30 am, though his personal assistant was inside the vehicle and escaped unhurt, Kanhan police station officials said.

The collision took place when the MLA's driver, Manoj Gotmare, swerved the car to avoid hitting a motorcycle and crashed into the car of government pleader Manisha Raut, they said.

Gotmare was also hurt in the crash, said the officials.

Raut (45), hailing from Bhandara district, was traveling from Nagpur to Ramtek for work when the accident happened. The collision was so severe that Raut's car go off the road and entered a nearby field, they said.

Both Raut and her driver, Milind Dongre, were critically injured and trapped inside the car for sometime, they said.

Highway Police rescued them and rushed them to hospital, said the officials. PTI COR RSY