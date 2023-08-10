Shiv Sena MLA's son booked in case of assault, kidnap of music firm CEO; 3 arrested

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in assault and abduction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a music company over a financial dispute, while the son of a Shiv Sena MLA has been also booked in the case, an official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the 38-year-old music company CEO, Rajkumar Singh, was assaulted by a group of persons after they abducted him from his office in suburban Goregaon, he said.

An FIR (first information report) was registered at the Vanrai police station under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, against 16 persons, including Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, in connection with the incident, he said.

CEO Singh was taken to Prakash Surve's office in suburban Dahisar (East), where his son Raj Surve allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra, according to the FIR.

Prakash Surve is the MLA from the Magathane constituency in Mumbai.

During investigation, a police team arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee, along with his two aides, the official said.

Police are investigating the role of his two aides, who are from Bihar, in the abduction-assault episode, he said.

The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.

Search for other accused persons was on, the official added.