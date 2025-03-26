Shiv Sena MLC asks govt to clear stand on allegations against Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian case

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Ruling Shiv Sena MLC Bhavana Gawli on Wednesday demanded the Maharashtra government to make its stand clear on the allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in celebrity manager Disha Salian death case.

She also sought to know why Thackeray was refusing to undergo a narco analysis test in the case.

Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, six days before Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Her father Satish Salian on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, demanding registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death.

Raising the issue in the legislative council, Gawli, who is the legislator of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said, "The government must make its position clear regarding the allegations levelled against Aaditya Thackeray by the lawyer representing Disha Salian's family. Why is Aaditya Thackeray refusing to undergo a narco test?" Responding to her query, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam assured the House that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the matter.

Satish Salian has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter. The HC petition said that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai, has said he would respond to the allegations in court.