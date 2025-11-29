Shiv Sena MP demands probe into alleged stray animal organ harvesting racket

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has sought a probe into an alleged racket involved in the capture of stray animals and harvesting of their organs in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Speaking at an event of the Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday, Mhaske raised concerns about the illegal activity.

The Thane MP claimed he received information that a gang catches stray dogs and cats in the city, and with the support of local pet centres and doctors, transports them to some locations and harvests their organs.

"There are some private hospitals through which some people come to Thane and take away stray animals. They are kept in Deonar in neighbouring Mumbai for five to 10 days, and then their organs are illegally harvested," he said, alerting the health and the veterinary departments about the phenomenon.

He directed the civic authorities to conduct a probe into the racket and ensure the safety of stray animals in the city. PTI COR ARU