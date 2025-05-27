Shiv Sena MP Mhaske alleges corruption under MVA rule, slams Sanjay Raut

Thane, May 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday launched a broadside against the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing its leaders of corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and lacking the moral standing to criticize Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters at Anand Ashram here, Mhaske, a former Thane mayor, highlighted alleged discrepancies in procurements during the pandemic when the Uddhav Thackeray government (November 2019-June 2022) was in office in Maharashtra.

"When I was mayor, the Thane Municipal Corporation procured body bags at Rs 350 each. But the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership bought the same bags for Rs 7,000 a piece. Why the drastic difference?" he questioned.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thane also spoke about "khichdi scam" and "Patra scam" during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule and alleged involvement of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in them.

Those with such tainted backgrounds have no right to speak against Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, he insisted.

Mhaske claimed that during the MVA government's tenure, Eknath Shinde, then-Urban Development Minister, was deliberately sidelined from Mumbai's planning.

He accused Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of disrespecting late Anand Dighe, a stalwart of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane who was a mentor of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Mhaske emphasized on the Shiv Sena's national recognition under Eknath Shinde's leadership, citing party MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde's role in leading a cross-party delegation abroad as part of the Centre's Operation Sindoor's global outreach.

In stark contrast, Raut and his associates "remain outside the gates of power, with no relevance or role", he added. PTI COR RSY