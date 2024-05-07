Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit rejoins BJP

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Gavit is the sitting MP of the Palghar Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisment

A former Congressman and minister in the Congress-NCP alliance government, Gavit became an MP for the first time in 2018 from Palghar in the by-elections on a BJP ticket.

In 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena took the seat along with Gavit as its candidate, and he retained the seat.

When the Shiv Sena split in 2022, he joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the BJP felt that the state needs Gavit, and hence, he has returned to the fold.

The BJP has taken the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in the Mahayuti seat-sharing deal and named Hemant Savara its candidate, he said. PTI MR MVG ARU