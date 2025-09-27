Shiv Sena MP urges govt to amend ordinance for basic amenities in CIDCO colonies

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has urged the Maharashtra government to amend the recent ordinance of the urban development department to ensure that flats in CIDCO-built colonies receive basic civic amenities such as sewage disposal and water supply from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, Mhaske demanded immediate corrective action in the government decision dated September 23.

Mhaske's office, in a release, said that the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) constructed flats of various sizes for citizens belonging to different income groups, and these were divided into condominiums and colonies.

However, for the last fifteen years, essential services such as sewage disposal and water connection have not been extended to houses of people from middle and low-income groups, despite repeated complaints by residents, it said.

"Although a government decision has now been issued, it restricts services only to flats of 30.02 sq m in seven nodes, leaving out colonies of very low and middle-income groups, particularly mathadi (headload) workers. This exclusion is unjust and requires immediate amendment," the MP said.

He demanded that the ordinance be amended to include all categories of housing — 30.2 sq m Baithya Chali units, 550 sq ft colonies for Mathadi, very low and middle-income groups, and those with security walls. PTI COR ARU