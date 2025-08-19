Shiv Sena MPs thank PM Modi for taking Chhatrapati Shivaji's legacy global

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A Shiv Sena parliamentary delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for making efforts in ensuring UNESCO recognition for Chhatrapati Shivaji's military legacy.

The Shiv Sena delegation, led by parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde, presented Modi with a traditional Maratha turban and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Last month, UNESCO inscribed Maratha Military Landscapes, a network of 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, on the World Heritage list.

"This is a matter of pride for the citizens of the country, and now the history of our king will reach beyond the seven seas," Shinde said.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Shiv Sena MPs Shrirang Barne, Dhairyasheel Mane, Ravindra Waikar, Milind Deora, Naresh Mhaske, were present on the occasion.