Shiv Sena office-bearer targets minister Shirsat in run-up to local body polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) A local Shiv Sena office-bearer on Wednesday alleged that party workers were not being taken into confidence regarding the upcoming local body polls, inviting a sharp rebuke from party leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district Shiv Sena unit president Rajendra Janjal claimed that the party workers are disgruntled over certain developments.

"Shiv Sena workers contributed immensely in securing victories in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Marathwada. However, they are now not being taken into confidence while making new appointments in the party for the upcoming elections", he told reporters.

Janjal claimed that Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has seized of the issue and assured that justice will be done.

Shirsat, meanwhile, said Janjal is free to go anywhere he wants but should not dictate terms.

"We both know the reason why Janjal is speaking in such a way. If he says that he is not able to exercise his rights and anything is going wrong, he should talk to me. However, if someone thinks that they should get everything, then this won’t happen. We have to take everyone together in politics," Shirsat added.

The minister said that issues raised by Janjal will be addressed by Shinde.

"He can go anywhere if he wants. No one has stopped him. Everyone should get appropriate respect at the party", he added. PTI AW NSK