Shiv Sena politician Shaina appointed party's national spokesperson

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra ruling alliance constituent Shiv Sena's leader Shaina NC has been appointed a national spokesperson of the party.

The appointment was made by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, a party release said on Monday.

The fashion designer-turned-politician's term in her new role will be for one year, said the release.

Shaina, who was earlier with the BJP, joined its ally Shiv Sena days before the November 20, 2024, assembly polls, which saw the ruling Mahayuti alliance retaining power with a resounding mandate.

She then unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly polls from the Mumbadevi seat in the metropolis. PTI PR RSY