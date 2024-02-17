Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader assaulted in Phagwara

Phagwara (Punjab), Feb 17 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was injured after six men assaulted him with sticks in Subhash Nagar area of Phagwara district Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Rajesh Palta, senior vice president of the Shiv Sena (Punjab), and his companions were collecting donations for a Shivaratri function when the attack took place.

About six unidentified men had a scuffle with Palta over some issue and then assaulted him with sticks.

Palta was admitted to the civil hospital.

The leader has given the names of the assailants and police are verifying these, the police officer said.

Police teams have been constituted to track the assailants, she added. PTI COR CHS SMN SMN