Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader attacked with swords in broad daylight in Ludhiana, condition serious

Ludhiana, Jul 5 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by four unidentified assailants in full public view here on Friday, police said.

Sandeep Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, police said.

The Samvedna Trust provides free ambulance service to patients and hearse vehicles.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his securityman riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword while passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Tharpar's securityman away.

After Thapar fell down, a third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.

Thapar who suffered head injuries was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, police said.

The BJP condemned the attack and demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen said Mann is not only the chief minister of the state but also holds the home portfolio.

Ever since the AAP has come to power in Punjab, the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse, he alleged.

"There is a substantial increase in murder and robbery cases and activities of gangsters. As a result, a feeling of insecurity has developed among the people," the BJP leader claimed.

Sareen said the Punjab government has proved to be an "utter failure" on the law and order front.

In such circumstances, the chief minister should take moral responsibility for such incidents and quit, he said.