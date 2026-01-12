Shiv Sena releases manifesto for Thane; promises slum-free city, 260-metre iconic viewing tower

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday released its manifesto for the January 15 Thane civic polls, promising a slum-free city as well as an iconic 260-metre viewing tower.

The manifesto, released by state minister Pratap Sarnaik and Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske among others at Anand Ashram, the office of Shinde's late mentor Anand Dighe, is a roadmap of "unbroken development, party leaders said.

It includes a comprehensive plan to eliminate slums through large-scale urban renewal as well as accelerating ongoing cluster development schemes, Mhaske said.

The party plans to leverage existing cluster works to provide permanent, high-quality housing to slum dwellers, transforming the city's landscape into a modern urban centre, he added.

The manifesto details extensive road works, new flyovers, and improved connectivity aimed at easing the burden on newly developed residential hubs, as well as a landmark 260-metre high viewing tower near Mogharpada.

"This iconic structure is part of a larger Rs 8,000 crore development project that will include a convention centre, an audience gallery, a hotel, and a mall. The tower is designed to provide panoramic views of the city and the surrounding creek, positioning Thane alongside international cities with major sky-high observation decks," it said.

"Water woes will be a thing of the past due to measures taken under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The 'Arogya Apala Dari' scheme for senior citizens will be implemented, while recreation centres and employment opportunities for the disabled will be established. Vertical sports complexes will come up under the cluster scheme along with international-standard facilities at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium," Sarnaik said.

While both the BJP and Shiv Sena have released separate manifestos due to differing city visions, Mhaske clarified that the parties remain a unified alliance for the election. PTI COR BNM