Shiv Sena seeks action against Jagan over claim of animal fat use in Tirupati laddus

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday demanded legal action against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for "hurting the sentiments of Hindus" amid claims that animal fat was used in the famous Tirupati laddus.

He also alleged that there was a "big scam" in making laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati as everyday 3 lakh such laddus are made there and a revenue of crores of rupee is earned out of it.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous government (in Andhra Pradesh) should not be forgiven for this sin. Legal action should be taken against him. Jagan Mohan has deliberately deceived both God and the devotees. He has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Nirupam, a former MP, said.

Devotees buy laddus from the Tirupati temple with full devotion, and consume and share them with their friends and relatives considering them as pure prasad, he said.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous government, triggering a massive political row with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and TDP circulating a lab report to back the claim. PTI PR NP