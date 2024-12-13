Shiv Sena to contest BMC polls as part of Mahayuti alliance: Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Shiv Sena will contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, likely to be held next year, as part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Mahayuti, said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with former BMC corporators, party MLAs, MPs and functionaries, Shinde said Mumbai has to be country’s powerhouse and for doing so Mahayuti has to control its civic body just like it is in power in the state as well as at the Centre.

“The BMC polls will be contested as Mahayuti (alliance) in all 227 civic wards,” said Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde's remarks assume significance as his main rival Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition MVA, has hinted it may go solo in the BMC polls.

Shinde said the Mahayuti government under him undertook several steps with regards to Mumbai’s developmental work. He also listed steps taken to concretise roads to make them pothole free, deep clean drive, work in the health department.

The work done by the Mahayuti government in its first term (June 30, 2022-December 4, 2024) was reflected in the state assembly polls where the ruling coalition won 22 of the 36 seats in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at his rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said those in the power before did not do work which should have been done.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash rich BMC for 25 consecutive years - from 1997 to 2022.

At the meeting, newly-elected MLAs of the Shiv Sena, headed by Shinde, put forth their views on strengthening the party, the second largest constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

A Sena MLA said legislators stressed the party must work at booth level and efforts should be made to bolster the organisation in Mumbai. Emphasis was also given on organising membership drive in every civic ward.

Another MLA said deliberations were also held on party's strategy for the polls to the country's richest civic body, whose budget for the year 2024-25 stood at nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

Party leaders felt momentum gained by the Shiv Sena in the November assembly polls should be carried forward to the BMC polls.

The party won 57 seats in the assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena won six assembly seats in Mumbai -- all in suburbs -- while its main rival Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in 10 constituents.

The term of the previous elected representatives of the BMC ended in early March 2022 and fresh polls are due for nearly three years now. PTI PR RSY