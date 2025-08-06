Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader from Navi Mumbai resigns

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Vitthal More on Wednesday resigned from the post, a day after attending a key meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.

More cited deep dissatisfaction over recent developments within the party in his resignation letter.

"Today, a list of party office-bearers was published in 'Saamana'. However, I was not given any idea before that," More stated.

He has been active in the Belapur assembly constituency in Navi Mumbai for over a decade.

More also alleged targeted harassment by the Mahayuti government.

"On the orders of Eknath Shinde, my hotel was raided three times in the middle of the night. The municipal corporation and the police took decisive action when there was no unauthorised construction," he added. PTI COR NSK