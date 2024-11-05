Shiv Sena (UBT) expels five functionaries for `anti-party activities'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled five functionaries for `anti-party activities', sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Rupesh Mhatre, one of those who faced the axe, is a former MLA, and had filed nomination papers as an independent from Bhiwandi East assembly seat. He claimed that he withdrew from the race, yet faced action.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Samajwadi Party's sitting MLA Rais Shaikh is the official candidate of the Opposition alliance from the constituency.

Vishwas Nandekar, a party functionary from Yavatmal district, Chandrakant Ghughal, Sanjay Awari and Prasad Thackeray were also expelled on Monday for anti-party activities.

Advertisment

"The party asked me to withdraw and I abided by the instruction. Yet, I was sacked. This is the price for staying loyal and being with the party in its bad days," Mhatre told PTI. PTI PR KRK