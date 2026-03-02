Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary's car attacked in Maharashtra's Akola; probe on

Akola, Mar 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly attacked the car of a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary in Maharashtra's Akola city while he was returning home, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Umri area under the Civil Lines police station limits on Sunday night.

In his police complaint, Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Rahul Karade said he was returning home in the city from his native village when some persons attacked his car with a sword and iron rods.

Karade alleged the attackers wanted to kill him and informed about the incident to Akola Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak.

He later lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station based on which a case was registered, an official said.

A probe was underway into the case and the police were examining CCTV footage of the area, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who represents Balapur assembly constituency in Akola district, condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. PTI COR GK