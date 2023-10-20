Shiv Sena (UBT) holds protest march under Sanjay Raut against drug menace in Nashik

Nashik, Oct 20 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday held a protest march under its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut against what it claimed was the growing drug menace in Nashik in Maharashtra.

Recently, mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore was seized from a unit in Nashik.

The city was renowned as a cultural and pilgrimage centre but is slowly getting infamous for drugs, and the state government was not doing enough to curb the menace, several participants in the march said.

Slamming Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut said the BJP leader should have taken part in the protest march since it was for a social cause rather than a political one.

The march started at the Shiv Sena (UBT) office in Shalimar Chowk and ended at the collectorate, where a memorandum was submitted. PTI COR BNM BNM