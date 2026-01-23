Shiv Sena (UBT) is not just a party, but an idea; BJP can't finish it, says Uddhav

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish his outfit, which is not just a political entity but an idea, comments coming after the latter emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai civic body polls.

Addressing party workers at an event organised as part of birth centenary year celebrations of late Bal Thackeray, the founder of undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav said many are trying to erase Thackerays' name, but that isn't happening.

"The BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not a party but an idea," the former CM told the gathering.

His remarks came after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), winning 89 seats in the 227-member House. In alliance with the Shiv Sena (29 seats) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the national party has ended Thackerays' decades-long control over India's richest civic body.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) combine put up a better than expected fight in the BMC polls, but failed to stop the BJP-led Mahayuti from crossing the majority mark.

The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS led by Raj Thackeray bagged 6.

Uddhav alleged that money power was used for the first time during civic polls in Mumbai. PTI PR RSY