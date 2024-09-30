Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve slams Maharashtra govt over school uniform delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amabadas Danve on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of not providing school uniforms to 45 lakh eligible students despite the deadline for it passing.

Under the Eknath Shinde government's 'One State One Uniform' policy, some 45 lakh students from Classes I to VIII in Zilla Parishad schools were to get uniforms by August 15 this year.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said only 24 lakh students have been given school uniforms so far and these too "were bogus".

Uploading a photograph of a student with a poorly stitched government-provided uniform, he said wasn't this making fun of students.

Slamming state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, the LoP said "students should study in the laboratory but the students themselves have now become a laboratory".

"Even the uniforms of students have not escaped the corruption of the government," he alleged. PTI AW BNM