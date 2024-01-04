Shiv Sena (UBT) leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna

Nashik, Jan 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare was booked for allegedly making objectionable statements about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, a Nashik police official said on Thursday.

The case under section 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on the complaint of local resident Aman Pardeshi, the Malegaon taluka police station official said.

As per the complainant, Andhare had made such remarks in an interview with a television channel, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM