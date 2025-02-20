Shiv Sena (UBT) leader hails decision to scrap 'unviable' CIDCO housing project in Jalna

Jalna, Feb 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Sambre on Thursday hailed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' decision to scrap a Rs 900 crore CIDCO housing project in Jalna.

Addressing a press conference, the former MLA said the project, which was envisaged on a 301 acre plot near Kharpudi in 2019, was dropped after a consultant submitted a report terming it financially unviable.

"However, it was revived in February 2023 when the Eknath Shinde government was in power. Several persons bought land at low rates and are now selling it CIDCO at high rates, thus earning huge profits. The CM's decision to scrap the project is welcome. I had complained to him earlier on how a project dropped in July 2020 was revived in 2023," Sambre said. PTI COR BNM