Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Minister Bhumre file nomination papers from Aurangabad LS seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Apr 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took part in the procession taken out by Khaire before filing his nomination papers.

Talking to reporters at Chikathana Airport, Thackeray said people of the country are with the INDIA alliance formed by the opposition parties.

On the Election Commission's notice to his party for the removal of the words "Hindu" and "Jai Bhavani" from its new anthem, Thackeray said, "We will not remove the words from the song. The EC should act against the BJP first." Shiv Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre also filed his nomination papers during the day in the presence of MLA Sanjay Shirsat and BJP district President Shirish Boralkar.

Polling for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

Aurangabad had been a fortress of the undivided Shiv Sena six times since 1989. However, the Bal Thackeray-founded party suffered a setback when its veteran leader Khaire faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel, who won by a narrow margin of less than 4,500 votes.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Afsar Khan, a former Congress corporator, and the AIMIM has announced the candidature of sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who will file his nomination on Wednesday.

Former MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav has also filed his nomination from the seat as an independent candidate.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises 30,52,724 voters, including 16,00,169 men, 14,52,415 women and 140 third-gender persons. PTI AW ARU