Shiv Sena (UBT) leader kidnapped in Nanded, released later; cops begin probe

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nanded was allegedly kidnapped by eight to nine persons and then released some time later, prompting police to register an FIR and begin probe, an official said on Saturday.

Nanded Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Gaurav Kotgire was abducted from Bafna area, some 670 kilometres from here, on Friday night, the official said.

"He was bundled into an SUV when he was working in his garage and taken to an unidentified location. He was released a few hours later, after which he approached police. He has claimed the accused had covered their faces and threatened him with a weapon. The accused allegedly told him to not indulge much in politics and property deals as well as talk ill of other leaders," the official informed.

A case of kidnapping and other offences has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons and efforts are on to trace and nab the accused, the Itvara police station official added. PTI ZA BNM