Shiv Sena (UBT) LS poll win like a 'swelling', it will go away soon, says CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday characterised the victory of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state in the recent Lok Sabha polls as transient and likened it to a "swelling that will go away in due course".

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde said his rival Shiv Sena (UBT) won Lok Sabha seats because of the Congress’ vote bank, but their electoral success was ephemeral.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde emerged victorious in seven constituencies.

He likened the Shiv Sena (UBT) poll victory to a "swelling" and added "It comes soon and goes away quickly as well. In the coming elections, it will go away." Shinde pointed out to the Shiv Sena's victory in its bastions like Kalyan, Thane and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituencies and said they show the party's formidable presence and support base in the state.

Asserting his enduring relevance in Maharashtra politics, Shinde, who became CM in June 2022 after revolting against the leadership of his then-boss Uddhav Thackeray, said he will win more elections, referring to the assembly polls which are due in October.

"Shinde's relevance has not ended... I will win more elections in the coming days as well," declared the CM, an ally of the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Shinde, whose party fought its first Lok Sabha polls post the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, vowed to uphold voters' trust.

"I will protect voters trust shown in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Shinde said Uddhav Thackeray lacked the moral authority to invoke the legacy of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

He cited the Lok Sabha poll results as evidence of the Shiv Sena's continuing influence in Maharashtra.

Shinde noted his faction retained 14.50 per cent of the original 19 per cent vote share of the undivided Shiv Sena, while the remaining votes went to Thackeray's camp.