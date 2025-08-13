Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA dubs Brahmin community 'cunning'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has courted controversy after he allegedly dubbed the Brahmin community "cunning".

Speaking at Guhagar on Monday, the MLA said, "Small communities (castes) came together and stood behind me (in the polls).

"If the Maratha community takes it seriously, then there is a (large) section (of people) which stands behind the Marathas. Marathas have (more) support than Brahmins. Even if there is one (Bramhin), he can be weighty. They are cunning. I knew the Muslim community would vote for me," Jadhav said.

The MLA, who belongs to the Maratha community, won from Guhagar in Ratnagiri district by a slender margin of 2,830 votes in the 2024 assembly polls.

Following Jadhav's remarks, the Brahmin community in Guhagar issued a statement condemning his comments. However, Jadhav remained defiant.

"The BJP has fielded the Brahmin community and issued a letter condemning my statement. I was born into the Maratha community, and I too have self-respect.

"They (the Brahmin community) thought I would apologise. Those who didn't spare Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Sambhaji and Mahatma Gandhi... will they spare me?" he said. PTI PR NSD NSD