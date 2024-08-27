Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Naik, others booked for vandalising PWD office after statue collapse

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik and others were booked for allegedly vandalising an office of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district following the collapse of a Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj statue, an official said on Tuesday.

Angered over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue unveiled at Rajkot Fort in coastal Sindhudurg district, around 480km from Mumbai, in December 2023, Naik along with his supporters on Monday entered the PWD office in Malvan town and vandalised it, he said.

After the vandalization of the government property, a complaint was filed by a PWD official at a local police station on Monday evening. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the opposition party legislator and others, he said.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navy Day last year. The structure caved in at around 1 pm on Monday.

The Sindhudurg police earlier registered a case against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil, who were involved in the statue project, in connection with the collapse incident. PTI DC DC RSY