Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ahir will be with BJP one day, says Maha minister Mungantiwar

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday claimed legislative council member and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir will one day switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mungantiwar, a senior BJP leader, made the statement while speaking in the council when Ahir tried to interrupt him during a discussion in the upper house of the state legislature.

“A day will come when Sachin Ahir will be with the BJP. I am not joking,” said the minister.

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator was not available for comment on Mungantiwar's claim.

Ahir, once the NCP's face in Mumbai, joined the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 assembly elections and supported the candidature of party leader Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli segment in the metropolis.

Ahir was later made a member of the legislative council. PTI ND RSY