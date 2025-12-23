Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance to be announced on Wednesday, Raut indicates

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The long-awaited announcement of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the civic elections in Mumbai could take place on Wednesday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Raut shared a picture of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".

Alliance talks between the two parties for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, to be held on January 15, have been going on for quite some time. PTI PR KRK