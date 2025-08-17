Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS coming together won't affect Mahayuti's chances in civic polls: Mhaske

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will not affect the Mahayuti's chances in the upcoming civic body polls, and the ruling alliance will emerge victorious, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has said.

Talking to reporters on Saturday night, Mhaske said when the Mahayuti gears up for an electoral battle, it is fully prepared.

Leaders from both the Sena (UBT) and the MNS have said that the parties will "most certainly" form an alliance for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra, but the final decision is likely to be made close to the elections.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been more vocal about the possible tie-up, his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray is reticent.

Mhaske said earlier the Sena (UBT) was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), but still the Mahayuti emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha and the state assembly polls last year.

The Samajwadi Party was not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state assembly polls.

"They (the Sena UBT and MNS) can come together and form an alliance. We broke the handi (succeeded) in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and we will do it again in the civic body polls," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS suffered a drubbing in polls to the 288-member state assembly last year.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank — for the first time since its inception in 2006. PTI PR ARU