Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for domestic helps and women from the fishing community who sell fish, 100 units of free power, and property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq feet are key promises for Mumbai voters made in a joint Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto.

The "Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha" was released on Sunday at a joint presser at Shiv Sena Bhawan, a venue MNS chief Raj Thackeray returned to after nearly two decades.

The cover of the manifesto features cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Although, the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the Sharad Pawar-led party was on the dais when the manifesto was released.

The alliance has targeted women voters, promising "Swabhiman Nidhi" of Rs 1,500 per month for house helps and women from the Koli community, on the lines of the Mahayuti government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a similar amount to eligible women between 21 and 65 years.

The parties have also promised good restrooms for women on major roads in Mumbai.

The manifesto mentions a meal scheme, similar to the Shiv Bhojan Thali, under which breakfast and lunch would be provided for Rs 10.

Mumbai's land will only be used to house Mumbaikars, the manifesto states, promising affordable housing for employees of the BMC, government, BEST and mill workers.

The BMC will have its own housing authority, and one lakh affordable houses will be built in the next five years, it stated.

The parties have also promised 100 units of free power for residential use through the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, and efforts will be taken to extend this to the eastern and western suburbs.

The BEST is currently cash-strapped. There was no clarity whether the free units will be given to residents in the island city where the undertaking provides its electricity services or to the entire city.

The manifesto has also announced financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for youth for self-employment, along with an interest-free loan of Rs 25,000 for gig workers.

The alliance has promised to waive property tax on houses of up to 700 sq ft and stated that rules will also be changed to ensure every flat gets one parking slot in redeveloped buildings.

The alliance has also promised to bring down the minimum bus fare to Rs 5 from the current Rs 10 and introduce new buses and routes.

The manifesto stated that to boost the health infrastructure, five new medical colleges will be established in civic-run hospitals, and any move to privatise these facilities will be thwarted.

A super-speciality cancer hospital will be established in the city, and a rapid bike medical assistance will also be launched, it said.

In the education sector, 'Mumbai Public Schools' run by the BMC will have classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12, and creches will be established in every assembly segment to provide care for children of working parents, the manifesto said.

The alliance has also listed pet parks, clinics, ambulances, and crematoriums as some of the initiatives for the city.

Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held on January 15, along with 28 other civic bodies, in Maharashtra. PTI PR ARU NSK