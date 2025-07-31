'Arrogance or ignorance': Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back at Trump on 'dead economy' remark

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Thursday that the Indian economy is among the top five economies of the world and calling it a "dead economy" can only come from a position of "arrogance" or "ignorance".

Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25-per cent tariff and penalties on India, and called India and Russia "dead economies".

"Not that one needs to say it there's enough legitimate data available to know that Indian economy is in the top 5 of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Chaurvedi said in a post on X.

Not that one needs to say it there’s enough legitimate data available to know that Indian economy is in the top 5 of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance. Thank you for your attention… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2025

Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together".

The US president's fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after announcing the 25-per cent tariff against India, plus a "penalty" for its trade with Russia.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump said.

"We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," he added.

Latching on to Trump's remarks on the Indian economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the Indian economy is "dead", as he accused the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economic, defence and foreign policies.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that a trade deal with the United States will happen and Trump will define it, while Modi will do what the US president tells him to do.

Asked about Trump calling the Indian economy "dead", Gandhi said, "He is right. Everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact."