Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs demand special session of Parliament on Maratha quota

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Rajan Vichare have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding convening a special session of Parliament to discuss the quotas being demanded by the Maratha and Dhangar communities.

Advertisment

Rajenimbalkar is MP from Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and Vichare represents Thane.

"We have also demanded many times in the House to grant reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar communities. Marathas in every village of Maharashtra are on a hunger strike with Manoj Jarange. On the other hand, the Dhangar community which has got the benefit of reservation in other parts of the country is agitating peacefully in Maharashtra for reservation," stated a letter written by Rajenimbalkar.

The government has not been able to find the right solution till now. Considering this, a special session of Parliament should be called as early as possible, he added.

Advertisment

Vichare, in his letter, hailed the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said the community had organised 57 morchas over the quota demand.

Many youngsters have ended their lives, he said, adding the PM must take into consideration the tense situation in Maharashtra.

Marathas are demanding reservations in government jobs and education under the OBC category, while the Dhangar (shepherd) community wants the ST (Scheduled Tribe) status. PTI COR AW NSK BNM BNM