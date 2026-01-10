Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) target BJP for not yet releasing manifesto for Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on Saturday targeted the BJP for not yet releasing its manifesto for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls and asserted the ruling party has no vision for the metropolis.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "With just five days left for the polls, the BJP has no agenda, no vision or direction and no manifesto for the city of Mumbai." It is speaking on abstract ideas, issues about the failure of the BJP's union government to control cross border infiltration but nothing about the city. May be as a last minute idea, it will release one that is even more abstract like 2047, Vikasit Bharat and some more fictional ideation with astronomical numbers, Thackeray said.

"The point is: they looted Mumbai for the past 4 years with their state government and absence of elected BMC. We have published our work, our achievements, our manifesto performance and our vision'¦ The BJP, doesn't care about Mumbai," he said on X.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the BJP is taking Mumbai for granted.

"Just a few days to BMC elections but they have not yet released their manifesto. They have no vision for Mumbikars, their only motivated vision for personal benefits is to rule over the corporation that has one of the highest annual budgets," Crasto said.

Voting for the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while results will be announced a day later. PTI PR BNM