Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee opts out of poll contest from Aurangabad Central seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) In an embarrassment for Shiv Sena (UBT), its candidate Kishanchand Tanwani on Monday decided against contesting the election from Aurangabad Central constituency, citing potentially unfavourable situation similar to the 2014 contest.

Notably, Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM had defeated Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate Pradeep Jaiswal from the Aurangabad Central segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in 2014, relegating Tanwani, who contested on BJP's ticket, to the third spot.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had declared Tanwani's candidature last week.

"I am combing this assembly segment for the last seven days and have realised that a situation similar to the 2014 elections is shaping up. I have decided not to contest this time," he told reporters.

Tanwani claimed he withdrew from the fray in 2019 due to a similar situation and helped Jaiswal win the elections.

"I sought Jaiswal's help for my electoral prospects but he is not forthcoming. I have not spoken to Uddhav Thackeray. I will speak to him and act as per his directions. My AB (authorisation) form is with Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve," he added In the evening, addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the party's city unit chief Balasaheb Thorat will be candidate from Aurangabad Central.

"As per the orders of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tanwani has been relieved from the post of district president," Danve further said.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has declared the candidature of Naser Siddiqui, who was defeated by Jaiswal from Aurangabad Central seat in 2019, for the November 20 assembly elections. PTI AW NSK BNM