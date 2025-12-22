Shiv Sena (UBT) not ready to accept defeat despite voters teaching it a lesson: Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is not ready to accept the local body polls verdict despite voters having taught the party a lesson, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Monday.

In results declared on Sunday, the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could come up with a collective tally of 44.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

Speaking to reporters here, Shirsat said, "The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not ready to accept its defeat. Voters have taught them a lesson for their earlier deeds. People and we do not take that party seriously anymore. They have no chance to make a comeback from here." Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Shirsat claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was the "chief" of that party.

Commenting on alliance talks between the UddhavThackeray-led party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, he said, "Earlier they used to talk against Raj Thackeray and now Raut is going to Thackeray's residence. Sanjay Raut is now the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT)." Shirsat, however, added that Raj Thackeray has a certain stature in politics and will not take Raut seriously.

Queried about the alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP for the civic polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirsat claimed the Eknath Shinde-led party was not seeking a larger share of seats despite having an "upper hand" in the city and district.

"We believe parties with like minded ideology should come together and form an alliance. I have taken the initiative for this and we expect the final result by today," Shirsat claimed. PTI AW BNM