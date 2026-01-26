Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearer, named in police case over posters on 'missing' Kalyan corporator, has died: Party

Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearer, who had put up posters seeking information about a "missing" party corporator in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, died on Monday, local leaders of the outfit claimed.

Ramesh Tike, a Shiv Sena (UBT) sub-division head, died allegedly of a heart attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Sharad Patil said.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kalyan Ghette said police have not received any information regarding Tike's death.

However, he said, police have initiated an inquiry following an application submitted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) seeking registration of a murder case.

The controversy centres around newly-elected KDMC corporator Madhur Matre, who hogged the limelight after posters appeared in Kalyan (East)'s Kolsewadi area stating that he could not be traced and urging citizens to contact the local Shiv Sena (UBT) branch if he was seen.

Tike was among those involved in putting up the posters about Madhur Matre.

Following the display of the posters, Madhur Matre's father, Umesh Baliram Matre, lodged a complaint at the Kolshewadi police station, alleging defamation and claiming his son was not missing, but had gone on a pilgrimage and was in touch with family members.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearer Neeraj Dubey and two others, including Tike, and began an investigation.

The party has claimed Tike was under severe mental stress due to repeated police summons issued to him following the complaint.

Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Patil, local youth wing president Neeraj Dubey, and other leaders have demanded that a murder case be registered against Umesh Matre and the police administration, and warned of an agitation over the issue.

ACP Ghette clarified that the defamation case based on Umesh Matre's complaint was under investigation. PTI COR RSY