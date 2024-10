Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday paid a tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata at the party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here.

Tata, 86, died on October 9 at a city hospital.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally.