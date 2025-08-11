Shiv Sena (UBT) protests in Nagpur seeking sacking of 'corrupt' Maharashtra ministers

Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) protested in Nagpur on Monday as part of the party's 'Maharashtra Janakrosh Andolan' seeking resignation of "corrupt" ministers of the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation.

Party workers gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Chittar Oli Square and CA Road and shouted slogans against the Mahayuti government and held placards denouncing "corrupt" ministers.

"The CM must sack corrupt ministers. Manikrao Kokate allegedly used abusive language against farmers, Yogesh Kadam has been linked to a bar, while Sanjay Shirsat has been caught on video with a suitcase reportedly filled with cash," Sena (UBT) contact head Satish Harde claimed.

He also slammed MLA Parinay Fuke over his "father of Shiv Sena" jibe recently. PTI CLS BNM