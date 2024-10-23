Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates; Aaditya to contest from Worli

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections with former minister Aaditya Thackeray being fielded from his present Worli constituency in central Mumbai.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party was the first constituent of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to release a list of candidates. The Congress and NCP(SP) have not yet released their lists.
Yuva Sena leader and Aaditya Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.
The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with party chief Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022. However, it is yet to declare the candidate from Shivadi seat in Mumbai, currently represented by the party's Ajay Choudhary.
In neighbouring Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister and rival Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.
In Mahim in central Mumbai, Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant will take on the Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in a triangular contest.
The Sena (UBT) fielded former MP Rajan Vichare, who lost the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, from the Thane city assembly seat. Vichare had represented the seat from 2009 until he won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.
Satyajit Patil, who unsuccessfully contested from Hatkanangale Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded from Shahuwadi in Kolhapur district.
Some turncoats also found place in the Sena (UBT)'s first list. Former MP Unmesh Patil, who joined the party after the BJP denied him a Lok Sabha ticket, was fielded from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20.