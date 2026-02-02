Shiv Sena (UBT) RS member Sanjay Raut demands judicial probe into Ajit Pawar's death

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Participating in the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Upper House, Raut said Pawar, who was investigated in an alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam in Maharashtra, was "no longer tainted" once he became a partner of the BJP.

On January 15, Pawar gave a statement that the BJP embezzled a lot of money in the scam, and days later, he died in a horrific air crash, Raut said.

"There should be an investigation. There should be an independent judicial inquiry," he demanded.

Pawar was a big leader of Maharashtra, and he died in an unfortunate manner, Raut said, adding, "We are still in shock today as to how it happened." Pawar, who was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP president, along with four others, were killed on January 28 when an aircraft carrying them crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district. PTI RKL HVA