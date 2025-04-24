Shiv Sena (UBT) says it stands firmly with Centre's action against terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday assured the Union government of its support to any decision to "counter" the terror attack on tourists in Pahalagam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Its leader, Arvind Sawant, conveyed his party's stand to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as he expressed his inability to attend the all-party meeting called by the government over the attack due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Sawant is his party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha.

"I assure you on behalf of the Shiv Sena (UBT) that at this crucial juncture and when 28 innocent tourists have been killed in the attack by terrorists, we stand firmly with the decisions and action initiated by the government of India to counter this cowardly, dastardly attack," he wrote to Rijiju. PTI KR RHL