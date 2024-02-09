Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks dismissal of Shinde govt over law and order situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over the law and order situation after a leader of the opposition party was shot dead and another politician was injured in a gun attack inside a police station.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the ruling party MPs and MLAs were threatening policemen.

Raut also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and demanded his resignation over the law and order situation.

"This (twin attacks) reflects failure of (state) Home Minister (Fadnavis). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home minister) Amit Shah are responsible for imposing this government on us," the Rajya Sabha member remarked.

"The chief minister should be sacked and President's Rule must be imposed in the state. Dismiss the government if you have the courage," said Raut, lashing out at the Centre.

He claimed crime rate has gone up ever since the Eknath Shinde-led government assumed office in June 2022.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead during a ‘Facebook Live’ session by a ‘social activist’ in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening. The assailant, Mauris Noronha, killed himself moments later.

Last week, a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Ulhasnagar in adjoining Thane district and leaving him critically injured over a dispute.

Raut alleged police have become protectors of mobsters.

"We have a list of police personnel posted in Thane and Mumbai. They all are members of the Shinde Sena. They will be dealt with after 2024 (state assembly) polls," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader warned. PTI PR RSY