Shiv Sena (UBT) stages protest over MSRTC fare hike in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city over the fare hike announced by the Maharashtra State Transport Authority for buses.

The police detained at least 40 workers and leaders of the Sena (UBT) following the protest at the central bus stand, police said.

Last week, the transport authority approved a 14.95 per cent hike in MSRTC bus fares that came into effect on January 25.

Party workers led by the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, sat in protest at the exit point of the bus stand for 30 minutes, following which the police intervened and detained them, an official said.

He said that the agitators were later released from Kranti Chowk police station.

Talking to reporters, Danve said, "The bus fare hike is an injustice to people. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said he was unaware of the hike, which means there is a lack of coordination in the government. We will not end the agitation till they revoke the hike." PTI AW ARU