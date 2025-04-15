Shiv Sena (UBT) stages protests in Mumbai over 'water shortage'

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday held protests outside the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here alleging water shortage in the city.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party's protests came a day after tanker operators withdrew their strike on its fifth day on Monday following after the BMC invoked the Disaster Management Act to requisition private water tankers and wells a day before.

Party MLA Mahesh Sawant along with several workers staged protests in Dadar area.

"Everyday, there are complaints of water shortage in the city," he said.

Similar protests were in different parts of the metropolis.

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) went on indefinite strike on April 10 against a notice issued by the BMC to owners of private wells that supply water tankers to the city. The civic body directed owners of wells to obtain a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) first.

The Sena (UBT) said even as the strike was called off, the water woes persist in the city.

The party workers also protested the proposed imposition of a user fee for solid waste management in the city. PTI PR NP