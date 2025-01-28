Uddhav not to campaign for Congress or AAP in Delhi elections: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray won't campaign for the Congress or AAP in the Delhi assembly polls as the party has adopted a neutral stand, MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Raut stressed the AAP and Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, are friends of Shiv Sena (UBT).

"We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when asked whether Thackeray will campaign for either of the two parties in the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

Battle lines are drawn for the electoral contest, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and TMC extending their support to Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party. At the same time, the Ekanth Shide-led Shiv Sena has backed the BJP.

Advertisment

The AAP, BJP, and the Congress are expected to engage in a triangular fight in the Delhi polls.

Kejriwal is seeking a third consecutive term, following AAP's landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.